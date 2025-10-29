BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Police officer injured during major operation in Rio - heavy gunfire with Commando Vermelho gang members - Brazil
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 23 hours ago

🚨 Police officer injured during major operation in Rio — reports

A Civil Police officer was wounded Tuesday during a large-scale operation in the Complexo da Penha area of northern Rio de Janeiro, according to local media.

Footage showed colleagues assisting the injured officer after heavy gunfire with Comando Vermelho gang members.  Footage from social media

More about this: 

🚨🚓 Major operation against Comando Vermelho in Rio: here's what we know so far

A large-scale police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho (CV) in the Alemão and Penha complexes in northern Rio de Janeiro left at least 64 people dead — including four police officers — and 81 arrested on Tuesday (28). According to the Guanabara Palace, it is the deadliest operation in the state’s history.

With the city on edge, residents reported scenes of war and a heavy police presence on one of the most violent days in Rio’s recent history.

📌 Key points of the operation:

🔹 Around 2,500 security personnel took part, and 100 arrest warrants were issued;

🔹 Drug traffickers set up barricades and roadblocks across Greater Rio, including Linha Amarela, Grajaú–Jacarepaguá, and Rua Dias da Cruz in Méier;

🔹 The city was placed on operational stage 2 (on a scale of 5);

🔹 The Military Police deployed all forces to the streets, suspending administrative work;

🔹 28 schools in Alemão and 17 in Penha remained closed, along with four state schools;

🔹 12 bus routes were diverted for the safety of drivers and passengers.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy