🚨Police officer injured during major operation in Rio - heavy gunfire with Commando Vermelho gang members - Brazil

🚨 Police officer injured during major operation in Rio — reports

A Civil Police officer was wounded Tuesday during a large-scale operation in the Complexo da Penha area of northern Rio de Janeiro, according to local media.

Footage showed colleagues assisting the injured officer after heavy gunfire with Comando Vermelho gang members. Footage from social media

More about this:

🚨🚓 Major operation against Comando Vermelho in Rio: here's what we know so far

A large-scale police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho (CV) in the Alemão and Penha complexes in northern Rio de Janeiro left at least 64 people dead — including four police officers — and 81 arrested on Tuesday (28). According to the Guanabara Palace, it is the deadliest operation in the state’s history.

With the city on edge, residents reported scenes of war and a heavy police presence on one of the most violent days in Rio’s recent history.

📌 Key points of the operation:

🔹 Around 2,500 security personnel took part, and 100 arrest warrants were issued;

🔹 Drug traffickers set up barricades and roadblocks across Greater Rio, including Linha Amarela, Grajaú–Jacarepaguá, and Rua Dias da Cruz in Méier;

🔹 The city was placed on operational stage 2 (on a scale of 5);

🔹 The Military Police deployed all forces to the streets, suspending administrative work;

🔹 28 schools in Alemão and 17 in Penha remained closed, along with four state schools;

🔹 12 bus routes were diverted for the safety of drivers and passengers.