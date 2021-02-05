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Revelation chapter 1
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32 views • February 05, 2021
Listen as Sharon Marie reads Revelation Chapter 1
In Chapter 1 we are introduced to John, the writer of Revelation, and the visions and messages given to him from Jesus while on the Isle of Patmos. Jesus told him to write what He saw in a book.
#scripturereading #biblereading
In Chapter 1 we are introduced to John, the writer of Revelation, and the visions and messages given to him from Jesus while on the Isle of Patmos. Jesus told him to write what He saw in a book.
#scripturereading #biblereading
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