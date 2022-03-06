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EXPLOSIVE Embalmer Reveals 93% of Cases have DEADLY Clots caused by the COVID Vax
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362 views • March 06, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
Anna Foster is an embalmer with 11 years of experience in Carrollton, MO. She speaks out for the first time in this exclusive interview. The big news is that she found the unusual clots in 93% of the last 30 people who she embalmed. The clots are only associated with people who have been vaccinated. They were only observed after the vaccines rolled out.
This is a massive health issue since it is killing a huge number of people. All her embalmer friends have noticed it and have never seen it before in their careers.
The clots are life threatening and are almost certainly the root cause of death in these people.
The doctors and coroners in her area are completely unaware of the problem.
When 93% of people who die are killed by a single cause, this merits immediate investigation.
However, I am certain that the CDC and all legacy media will continue to ignore this story.
Therefore, I will continue to interview more and more embalmers who will relate the same story as you will learn in this video.
I am hopeful that after 100 embalmers say similar things, someone in Congress will take action on what is likely the most serious preventable health problem in our nation's history.
See my Substack article on this at: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-embalmer-reveals-93-of
If you aren't already a subscriber, please consider subscribing to my substack so I can notify you of other stories like this one. It's free to subscribe.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuqk1w-explosive-embalmer-reveals-93-of-cases-have-deadly-clots-caused-by-the-vax.html
Anna Foster is an embalmer with 11 years of experience in Carrollton, MO. She speaks out for the first time in this exclusive interview. The big news is that she found the unusual clots in 93% of the last 30 people who she embalmed. The clots are only associated with people who have been vaccinated. They were only observed after the vaccines rolled out.
This is a massive health issue since it is killing a huge number of people. All her embalmer friends have noticed it and have never seen it before in their careers.
The clots are life threatening and are almost certainly the root cause of death in these people.
The doctors and coroners in her area are completely unaware of the problem.
When 93% of people who die are killed by a single cause, this merits immediate investigation.
However, I am certain that the CDC and all legacy media will continue to ignore this story.
Therefore, I will continue to interview more and more embalmers who will relate the same story as you will learn in this video.
I am hopeful that after 100 embalmers say similar things, someone in Congress will take action on what is likely the most serious preventable health problem in our nation's history.
See my Substack article on this at: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-embalmer-reveals-93-of
If you aren't already a subscriber, please consider subscribing to my substack so I can notify you of other stories like this one. It's free to subscribe.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuqk1w-explosive-embalmer-reveals-93-of-cases-have-deadly-clots-caused-by-the-vax.html
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