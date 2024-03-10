Create New Account
Trans Surgery Warning: "Everywhere you go, There you Are"
Recharge Freedom
Published 15 hours ago

The butchers who are committing the act of transitioning teens, should have to pay dearly for sterilizing children, who are deemed in eligible to make the decision to smoke, gamble, or get tattoos. And in the end, how many people really believe that such decisions will lead to a happier place in life? 

#detransition #transkids 

