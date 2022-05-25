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Ukraine war 'Smaller and smaller' Russian offensives
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112 views • May 25, 2022
Sky News.
Sky News' Security and Defence Analyst Michael Clarke says that Russian forces have now been freed-up from fighting in Mariupol, allowing them to deploy further west.
This allows them to take "small bite sized chunks" of territory, but without landing a strategic victory.
Russian units in Kherson have been trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces near Mykolaic, but progress appears to have stalled.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6-bmnZpG_E
Sky News' Security and Defence Analyst Michael Clarke says that Russian forces have now been freed-up from fighting in Mariupol, allowing them to deploy further west.
This allows them to take "small bite sized chunks" of territory, but without landing a strategic victory.
Russian units in Kherson have been trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces near Mykolaic, but progress appears to have stalled.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6-bmnZpG_E
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