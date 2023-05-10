Market collapse countdown

"Financial and economic chaos would ensue" "As the date approaches.... we are likely to see a steep decline in the stock market" Forget June 1st. That's a lie to stop the panic. Next Monday (5/15) is the deadline if Congress doesn't approve raising the debt ceiling.
https://twitter.com/Stellar17Arya/status/1655254633030250498
「財政的および経済的混乱が続くだろう」 「その日が近づくにつれ、株式市場は急落する可能性が高い」 6月1日を忘れてください。それはパニックを止めるための嘘です。 議会が債務上限の引き上げを承認しない場合、来週の月曜日 (5/15) が締め切りとなります。
https://www.bloomberg.co.jp/news/articles/2023-05-07/RUA5D4DWRGG001?srnd=cojp-v2
まもなく日本円は紙くず化する…この半年で5兆円超の資産価値を失った日本銀行が債務超過で潰れる日【次の日銀総裁が｢最後の日銀総裁｣になる】https://president.jp/articles/-/68912?page=1
【自分の原点に戻れる人は戻る】https://youtu.be/bqeKlOqp5nc
【令和5年4月時事解説・時局分析｜藤原直哉】https://youtu.be/75iccnTgZp4
【誰からも承認されない世界は消えていく】https://youtu.be/ccV-d5Lp1VI
-------------------ーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
ドルから金本位制へ【日本経済新聞より】
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGKKZO78792700W1A221C2MM8000/
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUB157IQ0V11C21A2000000/
---とても分かりやすいのでご参考に↓↓---
【アメリカの大統領は昔も今も】
https://www.brighteon.com/f625579c-64e1-4d70-b35e-8532156cb5ee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.