Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A CME JUST HIT EARTH
191 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a day ago |

Unexpectedly, a CME hit Earth's magnetic field today, May 6th, at around 01:00 UT. The impact sparked a G2-class geomagnetic storm with auroras visible in Canada and at least three northern-tier US states. The storm is subsiding now, but it could re-energize as Earth passes through the CME's magnetized wake. 

https://spaceweather.com/





Keywords
canadacmefear notnorthern lightsg2 class stormaururasmore cmes on the way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket