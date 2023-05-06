A CME JUST HIT EARTH

Unexpectedly, a CME hit Earth's magnetic field today, May 6th, at around 01:00 UT. The impact sparked a G2-class geomagnetic storm with auroras visible in Canada and at least three northern-tier US states. The storm is subsiding now, but it could re-energize as Earth passes through the CME's magnetized wake.
