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Biden Keeps FLIP FLOPPING On Making This Journey It Makes Him Look Like A Phony
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10 views • June 08, 2022
Rich Crankshaw From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, As a Presidential candidate, it should be noted, Joe Biden said he would treat Saudis as “pariahs,” after U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had criticized Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and dismembered in 2018, reports the AP.
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