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Chaffetz: Durham expanding Russia probe is bad news for Brennan, Clapper
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7 views • October 10, 2019
U.S. Attorney John Durham is expanding his investigation into the origin of the Russia probe amid new scrutiny over Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel. Former Republican congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz reacts. #FoxNews
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