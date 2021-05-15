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New World Order - One World Scientific Dictatorship
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94 views • May 15, 2021
New World Order - One World Scientific Dictatorship
QUOTE ,, It is a paradox that every dictator has climbed to power on the ladder of free speech. Immediately on attaining power each dictator has suppressed all free speech except his own. Herbert Hoover
QUOTE ,, It is a paradox that every dictator has climbed to power on the ladder of free speech. Immediately on attaining power each dictator has suppressed all free speech except his own. Herbert Hoover
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