The Coming Mass Closing of All Your Bank Accounts

Are our censorship-free platforms being attacked again?

How many of you have seen what is happening to Bit Chute?

Will they be able to bounce back?

Yet, as we pray for them as they had asked we do, I would like to add that this video takes the issue one step deeper than the other voices are able to see.



Also... and as I have always warned that this would come... are we ready to fire back in publishing the truth with hard copies, like DVDs, books, and jump drives?



World Alternative Media video:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a81VSg6OzQyk/





