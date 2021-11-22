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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 17) Support your American Government - Justice Anna Webinar
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1 view • November 22, 2021
TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 17) Support your American Government - Justice Anna Webinar
Please invest in the only government that is out there working for you to protect you, your family, your community, and your assets, giving you all the tools and everything else which is so important for self-govern. It's not only to govern your Country, your State, and your County, but to govern your life too. This is the American dream is to have all the rights, accept all responsibilities, and do it all Excellently! The fastest way to help your government is by paypal. Join your Assembly, We need you! Support your government at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36 For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Please invest in the only government that is out there working for you to protect you, your family, your community, and your assets, giving you all the tools and everything else which is so important for self-govern. It's not only to govern your Country, your State, and your County, but to govern your life too. This is the American dream is to have all the rights, accept all responsibilities, and do it all Excellently! The fastest way to help your government is by paypal. Join your Assembly, We need you! Support your government at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36 For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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