X22 REPORT - Deep Cleaning In Progress, Antifa Mapping Started Long Ago, We Have It All

X22 REPORT Ep. 2650b - Dec 12, 2021

Deep Cleaning In Progress, Antifa Mapping Started Long Ago, We Have It All



The [DS] is panicking, the puppet masters are not in control the patriots are and the [DS] is doing exactly what the patriots want. The pandemic is failing, this is why they are making a final push to get everyone vaccinated before the new test, tick tock its not going to work. Election fraud is now being exposed and those who committed the fraud are panicking. The [DS] is not building the narrative for the riots that are coming. Antifa cell arrested, mapping started a long time ago. What we are witnessing is the deep cleaning in the progress.



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