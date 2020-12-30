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The StrengthCast PowerShow 9 COVID Can't Stop US!
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28 views • December 30, 2020
Hello there Athletes and Warriors!
On this week's show we bring you more training ideas from home, as we push to get our gyms and fave' workout spaces open for biz; we press on during these whacky times. (Because we are tired of hearing about how 'unprecedented' these times are! :(
The Strengthcast PowerShow 9 brought to you by
BBcom- http://bbcom.me/2WVg0aC
and
Volt Athletic- https://apple.co/3aX7eRH
Part one:
RSP Nutrition teams up with certified personal trainer and celebrity yoga instructor, Claire Fountain, to take you through a full body at-home work out.
► Shop RSP AminoLean: http://bbcom.me/38IGuS6
► Shop RSP Isolean: http://bbcom.me/3n1hCdk
► Shop RSP Supplements: http://bbcom.me/2WVAUq1
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/2WVg0aC
Part two:
From Volt Athletics Get the app, start training today!
For individual workouts -https://apple.co/2MhOAJS
For team training - https://apple.co/3aX7eRH
"My coaching philosophy is all of those things that I stand up for and will always stand up for."
-Emily Andersen, Strength & Conditioning Coach, Colorado College, MS, CSCS
Developing a coaching philosophy starts with the challenging practice of self-reflection. Coach Emily Andersen, Strength and Conditioning Coach at Colorado College, helps us understand the following topics:
(1) What it means to have a “coaching philosophy”
(2) How coaching philosophy can be developed through personal experience, self-reflection, and observation
(3) How to practice your own coaching philosophy as an assistant or new coach
(4) The value of putting your own philosophy on paper
On this week's show we bring you more training ideas from home, as we push to get our gyms and fave' workout spaces open for biz; we press on during these whacky times. (Because we are tired of hearing about how 'unprecedented' these times are! :(
The Strengthcast PowerShow 9 brought to you by
BBcom- http://bbcom.me/2WVg0aC
and
Volt Athletic- https://apple.co/3aX7eRH
Part one:
RSP Nutrition teams up with certified personal trainer and celebrity yoga instructor, Claire Fountain, to take you through a full body at-home work out.
► Shop RSP AminoLean: http://bbcom.me/38IGuS6
► Shop RSP Isolean: http://bbcom.me/3n1hCdk
► Shop RSP Supplements: http://bbcom.me/2WVAUq1
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/2WVg0aC
Part two:
From Volt Athletics Get the app, start training today!
For individual workouts -https://apple.co/2MhOAJS
For team training - https://apple.co/3aX7eRH
"My coaching philosophy is all of those things that I stand up for and will always stand up for."
-Emily Andersen, Strength & Conditioning Coach, Colorado College, MS, CSCS
Developing a coaching philosophy starts with the challenging practice of self-reflection. Coach Emily Andersen, Strength and Conditioning Coach at Colorado College, helps us understand the following topics:
(1) What it means to have a “coaching philosophy”
(2) How coaching philosophy can be developed through personal experience, self-reflection, and observation
(3) How to practice your own coaching philosophy as an assistant or new coach
(4) The value of putting your own philosophy on paper
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