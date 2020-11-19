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Listen Up Newsom
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135 views • November 19, 2020
We the people hereby reject your unconstitutional executive orders and advise you to remember just who you work for. Share the crap out of this video and please comment. Let Newsom know that WE WILL NOT COMPLY. When we STAND TOGETHER, THERE IS NO STOPPING US!
'MERICA!!
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https://lexingtonpatriot.org/discussions/f/newsom-is-a-fascist
'MERICA!!
In addition to commenting here, please click on the link below to leave comments on our blog:
https://lexingtonpatriot.org/discussions/f/newsom-is-a-fascist
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