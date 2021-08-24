© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time To Stand
Follow
3
Share
Report
80 views • August 24, 2021
Things are going to begin to change very
quickly now.
The time to make a decision as to when and how
you are going to stand has arrived.
Take a moment and read one or two of
the short letters on the borrowedtruths website.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
quickly now.
The time to make a decision as to when and how
you are going to stand has arrived.
Take a moment and read one or two of
the short letters on the borrowedtruths website.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.