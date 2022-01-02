Native American Culture: Gender Roles in Indigenous Society

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Before his passing, the legendary Russell Means agreed to meet with us for what would turn out to be one of his last interviews. This clip features Russell and his wife Pearl Means, both indigenous rights activists, discussing the power of gender roles in native culture.
WATCH Russell Means Final Interview Pt 2 | Hope Lies With Women: https://youtu.be/5jM6v_iBPIE
WATCH Russell Means Final Interview Pt 3 | Matrilineal Society | Lunar Calendar Accuracy: https://youtu.be/LeSpLPYRE54