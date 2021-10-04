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Jon Voight – “My Fellow Americans, We Will Never Allow This Force Of Evil To Knock Down Our Constitution“
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231 views • October 04, 2021
Conservative actor Jon Voight has a message for America.
Last night Jon Voight addressed the nation on Twitter like a real President, which we are currently lacking.
Voight tells us we need to keep our heads high and stand up against the tyrannical threat on our nation’s Constitution.
He also reminds us that President Trump is the only President who will fight for the people and that we should attend his next rally.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-jon-voight-fellow-americans-will-never-allow-force-evil-knock-constitution/
In a Civil War The Authoritarian Left Would Be Easily Beaten – But It Won’t End There
https://alt-market.us/in-a-civil-war-the-authoritarian-left-would-be-easily-beaten-but-it-wont-end-there/
Last night Jon Voight addressed the nation on Twitter like a real President, which we are currently lacking.
Voight tells us we need to keep our heads high and stand up against the tyrannical threat on our nation’s Constitution.
He also reminds us that President Trump is the only President who will fight for the people and that we should attend his next rally.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-jon-voight-fellow-americans-will-never-allow-force-evil-knock-constitution/
In a Civil War The Authoritarian Left Would Be Easily Beaten – But It Won’t End There
https://alt-market.us/in-a-civil-war-the-authoritarian-left-would-be-easily-beaten-but-it-wont-end-there/
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