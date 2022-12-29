NOT LONG NOW****

Time is short and winding down concerning prophecy of America Babylon. The Most High and Christ Yashaya is preparing his people for their next great move. Be prepared to move to that safe place that is spoken of in the holy scriptures within his borders. The Most High will provide for those that are counted worthy by him to escape into that safe place with his people the True Tribes of Yasharahla (Israel) Hebrews and Gentiles. Blessings, Shalawam.

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



