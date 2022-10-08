View of the Crimean Bridge After the Fire Extinguishing of Railway Tanks with Fuel. - 100822

View of the Crimean bridge after the fire extinguishing of railway tanks with fuel.

Work has already begun on assessing the damage, which will determine the timing of the repair of the bridge and the resumption of road and rail links from Crimea to Taman.

Three people died due to an explosion on the Crimean bridge, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.

Crimean bridge is now open to cars. All vehicles are being checked at inspection points, Aksyonov said.



