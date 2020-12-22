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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club ~ Winter Solstice/Christmas Star Show (12/21/20)
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15 views • December 22, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss aliens/ufos/ETs, electile dysfunction, Biden coup/Trump countercoup, corona virus and vaccines, and other news, politics, current events.
Recorded Dec. 21, 2020. Merry Christmas!
Correction: The Tropic of Capricorn lies at 23.27 degrees S, Tropic of Cancer at 23.27 deg. N
Additional Resources:
Alien Invasion: Reptilians, Cetaceans, and Frequency Wars on Planet Earth
http://www.amazon.com/dp/097639202X
A Zetacean's Guide to Life in This Universe
https://www.amazon.com/Zetaceans-Guide-Life-This-Universe/dp/1520759851/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&;ie=UTF8&qid=1488840268&sr=1-2&keywords=A+Zetacean%20%19s+Guide+to+Life+in+This+Universe
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government" https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2) https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
Recorded Dec. 21, 2020. Merry Christmas!
Correction: The Tropic of Capricorn lies at 23.27 degrees S, Tropic of Cancer at 23.27 deg. N
Additional Resources:
Alien Invasion: Reptilians, Cetaceans, and Frequency Wars on Planet Earth
http://www.amazon.com/dp/097639202X
A Zetacean's Guide to Life in This Universe
https://www.amazon.com/Zetaceans-Guide-Life-This-Universe/dp/1520759851/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&;ie=UTF8&qid=1488840268&sr=1-2&keywords=A+Zetacean%20%19s+Guide+to+Life+in+This+Universe
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government" https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html https://archive.is/wip/fwSjX
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2) https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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