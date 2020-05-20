© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OM Chanting for 108 times | ॐ | Immunity | spiritual healing | Meditation | Relaxation
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • May 20, 2020
VERY POWERFUL OM MEDITATION CHANTS
Om is supposed to be called as sound of universe. It contains all the vibrations of sound.
chanting OM/AUM is relaxes mind and body, gives sound sleep.
it helps to get rid of tiredness and give refreshment.
chanting OM/AUM creates vibration in throat which improves thyroid gland
Regularizes blood pressure.
Improve Concentration
Reduces Stress and Anxiety
Peaceful Sleep
Om is supposed to be called as sound of universe. It contains all the vibrations of sound.
chanting OM/AUM is relaxes mind and body, gives sound sleep.
it helps to get rid of tiredness and give refreshment.
chanting OM/AUM creates vibration in throat which improves thyroid gland
Regularizes blood pressure.
Improve Concentration
Reduces Stress and Anxiety
Peaceful Sleep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.