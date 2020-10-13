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What Forbes Admitted About Pandemics In 2010 Will Change Everything! Prepare For Your Jaw To Drop!
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
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185 views • October 13, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200813034016/https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6936a5.htm
https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/cdc-85-of-covid-19-patients-report
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/australian-media-finally-calls-out-davos-great-reset-agenda
Keywords
truthpandemicforbescovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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