PANDEMIC 2020 (Part 7) AI, 5G, OWS, TI, and SWS are Techno Tyranny

Artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, Operation Warp Speed (OWS), Targeted Individual (TI), and Sentient World Simulation (SWS) are integrated technologies and/or weapon systems, that when fully operational, will be used to steal our free will and enslave the world.The SWS program is presented as a simulated DWAVE quantum computer grid model of the real world classifying every human on earth as a node or avatar, but when it goes live it will be used as a weapon to track , control and/or kill us with our individual DNA resonance signature.Brain to Cloud Computer Interface Using Neural Nanorobotics:The predatory ruling class has a contingency plan for those who don't take the free will and soul stealing OWS nanobot neural mesh BBB brain/cloud vaccines:Official US Defense and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians:Unlimited wealth is not enough for these demonic psychopaths. These criminal politicians and oligarch traitors are planning to use science to acquire absolute power over the world with a trifecta bio-weapon system (AI, 5G and OWS). The good news is they can not continue for very much longer to covertly present themselves as humanities heroes with their orchestrated problem, reaction, solution dialectic without exposing themselves as the tyrants they are because of those who have become aware of the content that is in this video; as well as through the many other alternative sources of truth still accessible.If we overcome our cognitive dissonance in time, there is still a chance we, the people can still defeat their plan for total world domination before disease, death and war is inevitable, but we need to transfer this video content to a physical medium for future generations and share the truth with each other now so we can realize who our real enemies are and resist their technocratic and transhumanist agendas.It's not going away if we do nothing. As the Covid 19 disease and death rate statistics increase once a significant proportion of the population has been vaccinated, mutant forms of the coronavirus will be blamed, not the poisonous GMO vaccines Dr James Lyons Weiller warned us about in this video.The controlled main stream media will continue to misinform the public with false emergency propaganda to condition the public into accepting even more draconian economic lockdowns which will cause a global economic meltdown as the world's central bank fiat currencies crash (including the dollar) because of their inflationary quantitative easing policies which will eventually be distributed in a single world digital currency.In the beginning, these policies will finance these governments massive welfare stimulus programs as unemployment claims reach astronomical proportions. The catch 22 is these temporary digital bailouts will be tied to the mandatory vaccines forcing millions to accept them or starve.The United Nations will declare their digital currency is mandatory in addition to a never ending schedule of experimental vaccines, No one, but the corrupt politicians and ruthless oligarchs, will be able to buy or sell without their free will stealing transhumanist injections.Be prepared for a global medical technocracy executed by a bio-weaponized trifecta of AI, 5G and neural laced vaccine technologies, if enough patriots do not become aware of the ancient predatory criminal class agenda and engage in a great resistance to their planned and publically announced great reset.