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JOHN HOPKINS DATA SHOWS COVID-19 VACCINES ARE CAUSING SURGE OF ILLNESSES, DEATHS – FULL SHOW 10/8/21
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40 views • October 10, 2021
In over 100 countries, John Hopkins database shows record spike in infections, hospitalizations, & deaths in the vaccinated. In some countries, at levels 2-1 to the unvaccinated! It is a fact that Fauci ordered the construction of Covid-19 at the Wuhan lab in China - and that weapon was released on humanity to bring in the Great Reset! Check below today's LIVE FEED for the John Hopkins data the elite don’t want you to see!
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Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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