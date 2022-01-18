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The Mass Formation Psychosis Push to Suffocate our Children and End Humanity Exposed
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110 views • January 18, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the mass formation psychosis that has pushed humanity to the brink of suffocating their own children to protect them from a virus that will possibly have no effect on them.
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