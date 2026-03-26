US lagging behind Russia & Iran in drone warfare - Marine veteran, Jim Webb tells Tucker Carlson, clip

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US lagging behind Russia & Iran in drone warfare – Marine veteran
The Ukraine conflict has exposed a dangerous gap in modern battlefield technology — with drones now defining how war is fought, US Marine veteran Jim Webb said.
US forces are still struggling to develop effective countermeasures, while Russian tactics are far ahead, he said.