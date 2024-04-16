Create New Account
ON THE VERGE OF WWIII
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest announcement that Ukraine will join NATO, a longtime redline has been crossed with unclear and potentially world-altering consequences. We breakdown the latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what these events mean for the world.


#UkraineWar #NATO #Putin #WWIII


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3yih-on-the-verge-of-wwiii.html

russiasecretary of stateww3united statesdel bigtreehighwireukrainenatowwiiivergeredlineantony blinken

