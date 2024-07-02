Media Shills Shift Blame for their LIES + Attempt to Fake a Moment of Honesty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jake Tapper went on Aira and attempted to blame Biden's handlers and the Democrats for their lack of reporting on Biden's problems. The media ran cover for the Biden and the Democrats all this time, and now that the whole world is aware, and like cockroaches the media runs from the light and say, "we were fooled too."
#liars #media #jacketapper #cnn