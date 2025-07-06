COMET ATLAS 31

Complete takeover of your country

“They are planning a complete takeover of your country (the Eagle Land) as the first step in a world takeover that will be given over to the Antichrist. This will be carried out by them creating a massive event that will kill many by bombs and an epidemic of virulent viruses. This will give them the excuse to declare a national emergency and eventually martial law will be declared.”

“As the Antichrist reaches the height of his power, I will vanquish him with My victory and all the evil ones will be chained in hell.”

Comet of Chastisement

“At the end of the tribulation of the Antichrist I will bring My Comet of Chastisement that will strike the earth in the Atlantic Ocean.Then you will witness the three days of darkness when only blessed candles will give your only light. The darkness will cover how the evil ones will have to suffer a living hell on earth without being consumed. Close your windows and do not look out to view My wrath on these condemned souls. I will cleanse the Earth of all of the evil ones as they will eventually be cast into hell in chains. I will then renew the earth and bring about My Era of Peace which will be a reward for all of My faithful.”

The events are getting closer

“The events leading up to the Antichrist that are getting closer.”

“You are about to see the evil increase in the coming tribulation of the Antichrist. Fear not for I will grant you My graces to endure this trial.”

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6872-the-antichrist-1-all-the-details-you-always-wanted-to-know-to-be-prepared-before-this-encounter/





