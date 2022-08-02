SUDDEN COLLAPSE: Are they nuking the VAXXED using 5G and SMART PHONES? 💉

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He was holding his phone, looks like he was zapped. I’ve seen many
videos similar to this. Are they killing the vaccinated using 5G and
smart phones?
The vaxxed are filled with “Graphene Oxide” and it reacts to 5G frequencies.
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES