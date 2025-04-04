Trump shares footage of US strikes on Houthis, in Yemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump shares footage of US strikes on Houthis
"There will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!" he wrote on Truth Social.
In 3 weeks, the cost of US military operations in Yemen has reached nearly $1 billion, CNN reports.
These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!
They will never sink our ships again!
