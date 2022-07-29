Get ready for Christ's return: watch, work & pray

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 23, 2022.





In Matthew 24:42; Matthew 25:13 and Matthew 26:41, Christ Jesus, the Son of the living God, asks us to watch our spiritual condition while in Matthew 24 and in Luke 21:11, 25, He warns of end-time biblical signs that would precede His glorious return along with the prophecies of His prophets in Hosea 4:3; Amos 8:11, Daniel 12:4, 2 Timothy 3:1-5 and in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-11.





As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we are to do His end-time Work including prophesying the gospel of the kingdom of God including His three angels’ messages in Revelation 14, of which the mark of the Vatican beast is the third angel’s message in Revelation 14:9-11. We are to share the love of Christ to others, upload videos to warn the masses of Christ’s return and share tracts and cards on Bible prophecy. We are to be active Christians in these end times





We are also to pray to our heavenly Father as Jesus did in John 17. We are to pray for the return of Christ; we are to pray for the spiritual growth of the brethren and we are to pray for more people to come out of fallen Christian churches and for people in the world to turn to Christ for the salvation of their souls (Acts 4:10, 12). Pray that you may counted worthy to stand before the Son of Man.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].