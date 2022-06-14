Donné Clement Petruska | God Was Not Surprised by the “Great Reset”

ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach

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The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out

*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out

ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:

General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.

Watch The ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/

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