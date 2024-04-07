Create New Account
Hang on! How is ALLOWED in America Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday
Washington state is not enforcing actual crimes but they're quick to deal with hate crimes! The state has a new hate crime hotline that will do absolutely nothing but track you.
Keywords
surveillancelaw enforcementwashington statewokeism

