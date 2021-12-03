California Is Financially Done!! Also Info On EDD, Mandates, Dr. Fauci, Medical Experiments, Financial Info

This is an edited down version of a three hour show by Paul Preston of New California and the Agenda 21 radio show on December 1, 2021. Various topics are covered such as California's financial situation being past the point of no return and now only New California is the only solution to old California's problems.

California's employment & disability department (EDD) is corrupt and it's expected they will try to "clawback" monies from those who have rightly received the funds to pay for the states immediate debts. About 900,000 people that received EDD will need to pay back somewhere from $63,000 to $84,000 depending on any fees, however like with the IRS these people can get an extension to pay back the EDD funds.

Some news on Biden's vaccine mandates and news on Doctor Fauci and his very cruel tortuous evil experiments on animals and children. News about good school boards and bad school boards.

News about the effects of affidavits in California and how some politicians are resigning because of the affidavits. Also news about child trafficking and then financial news.

To follow and get updated news, see below.

Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - http://www.a21r.com

To listen & learn and/or to ask questions twice a week at 7pm PST or 10PM EST New California Zoom meeting - https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting

Or join meeting by phone: Call 1-669-900-9128 US (San Jose, CA) Meeting ID: 832 3195 0827 Mute your phone or press *6 to mute when you enter the system and wait to be added to the call and then please give your first name & state and county.

Learn more at - https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

For affidavit info - https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/affidavts-declarations



