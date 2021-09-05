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Philippians 1:1-11 JOY IN PRAYER
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14 views • September 05, 2021
Philippians 1:1-11 JOY IN PRAYER - Believers Find Joy In Praying For The Spiritual Growth Of Others.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Friends who will pray for us are treasured. Their prayers encourage, direct, and challenge us in our spiritual lives. Their prayers create an unbreakable bond with prayer being one way of communicating love for another person. Paul had forged a special relationship with the believers in Philippi, and that relationship grew through genuine prayer that focused on continued spiritual growth.
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Friends who will pray for us are treasured. Their prayers encourage, direct, and challenge us in our spiritual lives. Their prayers create an unbreakable bond with prayer being one way of communicating love for another person. Paul had forged a special relationship with the believers in Philippi, and that relationship grew through genuine prayer that focused on continued spiritual growth.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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