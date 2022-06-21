X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- Fed Structure Change Coming, [CB] Attempt To Transition The People Will Fail

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2804a - June 20, 2022

Fed Structure Change Coming, [CB] Attempt To Transition The People Will Fail

The economic system is exposed to we the people and the fake news can no longer coverup the economic disaster that is headed our way. No matter how many times the Biden admin, Yellen, the Fed says that the economy is fine the people know the truth. The CBDC transition is failing and the patriots will use their crisis to restructure the Fed and destroy their system.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



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