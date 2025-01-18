OCCUPYTHEGETTY: The fires brought you here, now what? - The Steven D Kelley Show - Jan-16-2025

TCR#1106 STEVEN D KELLEY #419 JAN-16-2025

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24 (banned again, @ X Monday morning, Sept 9th, 2024) : (

So catch Steven daily at his Telegram channel!

https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Truth Cat Radio, is 100% listener supported, please give if you like Steven's content and would like to have it keep broadcasting.

At PayPal enter to: [email protected] - Please give a gift as from a friend or family to support Truth Cat Radio. It will have to be returned if not given as a gift.

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the free book on PDF, healing request, Jedi request, scheduling interviews, or questions. But, NOT for PayPal.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Maybe one day again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley