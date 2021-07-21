That look on your face when your rite!

When you think you are correct and get nervous... then you realize you solved it!

This truck needed an new pcm module (firewall computer) we used a good one from my truck but the truck started and died. We also used two others I had used in my truck but they also started the truck and died. The problem? My truck is a "highline" model and when a pcm is installed in a highline model truck the pcm is permanently changed and will not work on a standard truck. It doesn't see the security highline alarm system and shits the engine down. My son figured this problem out not by internet searches and talking to dodge specialist (he did all that) but his answer was found in learning and understanding the factory wiring diagrams in the manual. 3 years later this truck has been working great. A burned up truck he put a $100 cab on and has been fixing it up little by little.