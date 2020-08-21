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They're Relying on You to OBEY (MIRRORED)
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345 views • August 21, 2020
They're Relying on You to OBEY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel reallygraceful at:-
https://youtu.be/DHuZCCvKK00
I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s okay to say no. Many of us feel uncomfortable saying no, because we’re afraid of conflict, we’re afraid of standing out from the crowd, because we grow up well-behaved and compliant and we place value on the comfort of others and little on ourselves. This lesson applies to all things in life, whether it’s creating boundaries personally or professionally, or even dealing with this new abnormal we’ve been sold every single day in 2020.
These videos are always fully sourced. Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel:
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5eAz36exjc
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Mirrored from You Tube channel reallygraceful at:-
https://youtu.be/DHuZCCvKK00
I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s okay to say no. Many of us feel uncomfortable saying no, because we’re afraid of conflict, we’re afraid of standing out from the crowd, because we grow up well-behaved and compliant and we place value on the comfort of others and little on ourselves. This lesson applies to all things in life, whether it’s creating boundaries personally or professionally, or even dealing with this new abnormal we’ve been sold every single day in 2020.
These videos are always fully sourced. Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5eAz36exjc
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful
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