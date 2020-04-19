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Cardinal: Coronavirus could be the end of the European Union
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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15 views • April 19, 2020
Following statements from various political leaders, Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich voiced concerns that COVID-19 could lead to the end of the European Union as nationalism is pushing out European solidarity. Could the EU break apart? Could the Euro collapse? Does the Bible tell of unity problems for Europe in Daniel 2? Does the Bible teach that Europe will reorganize and give its power to a totalitarian dictator called the Beast from the sea? How will the prophesied European unity come about? What did Austrian researcher Tamara Ehs warn related to European democracy and authoritarianism? Was the late Herbert W. Armstrong correct about his apocalyptic 20th century warnings related to fear and religion uniting Europe? Will the 'beast from the earth' be the final Antichrist and a type of antipope? Does the Book of Revelation support the view he will betray the Vatican and/or the Church of Rome? Could European ideals include differences with the USA on the World Health Organization, differences on climate change, and fears about the the USA's military be factors in the prophesied unity under the Beast? Could economic problems and fear from pestilences be a factor in dictatorial change coming to Europe?

A related written article is available titled "Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich: Could the Coronavirus be the End of the European Union?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cardinal-jean-claude-hollerich-could-the-coronavirus-be-the-end-of-the-european-union/
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prophecyeuropean unionend timecoronaviruscovid-19
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