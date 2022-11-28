'Mary's Refuge': Former Convent Now Serves Single Mothers

"Mary's Refuge," a former convent in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia, has transformed into a maternity home where vulnerable single mothers can find shelter, support, and hope in Christ. Join LifeSiteNews's Senior Correspondent Jim Hale as he highlights the best in the culture of life -- journeying to this historic shelter, speaking with loving pro-life and pro-family caretakers, and celebrating the gift of choosing life.To donate to 'Mary's Refuge', visit: Lifefunder.com/marysrefuge



