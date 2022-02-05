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Spiral in the Sky
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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87 views • February 05, 2022
Did you see the Spiral In the Sky? A mysterious spiral in the sky above the US sky had people thinking they'd spotted something alien around 6:50pm CST on January 31, 2022. #Sky #Spiral #Oklahoma

NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU

SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII

HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw

SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0

PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/

HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0

MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE

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Disclaimer:
Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
Keywords
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