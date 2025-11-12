BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soft on Crime — Even in Church: Washington’s Dangerous Decision
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

Washington State has once again sided with the wrong people. The state has abandoned its effort to force clergy to report child abuse learned in confession, bowing to pressure from church lawsuits and federal judges. Critics say this decision puts religious privilege above child safety, while defenders call it a First Amendment win.

Meanwhile, one Washington Democrat lawmaker admits her own party’s soft-on-crime laws have helped fuel a juvenile crime explosion. When will Washington put victims before criminals?


👉 Watch as we break down how politics, privilege, and bad policy continue to fail Washington’s citizens.


Subscribe to @BehindTheLinePodcast for truth the mainstream won’t touch.


#WashingtonState #BehindTheLinePodcast #ChildProtection #ChurchAbuse #ReligiousFreedom #Accountability #WApolitics #SoftOnCrime #ProtectTheChildren #FirstAmendment #Corruption #JusticeForVictims #TaxpayerTruth #leftcoastnews #criminal #criminaljustice 

Keywords
first amendmentwashington statereligious exemptiongovernment overreachsoft on crimebehind the line podcastwashington democratsclergy reporting lawpriest confession child abusewashington abandons clergy casechild abuse reportingchurch lawsuitlauren davis regretjuvenile crime washingtonsenate bill 5375washington law enforcementchild protection lawswa politics corruptionchurch accountabilitycrime crisis washington
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy