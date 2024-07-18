Why the Ladder was Conveniently There! Trump Assassination Attempt - Dan Bongino, Tucker, Trump Jr, Sacks

Why the Ladder was Conveniently There! Trump Assassination Attempt??? This is partly why.

A post (police?) was supposed to be on that roof, but the guy didn't show up... they left the ladder???

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at bongino.locals.com!





@ColumbiaBugle

Whoa

Former Secret Service Agent @dbongino On @DonaldJTrumpJr's Show Today With @TuckerCarlson And @DavidSacks

"I was also told that the Secret Service Director has been given instructions from the Administration and the DHS Secretary that if you want to keep your job, you'll keep your mouth shut about this."

https://x.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1813356758083236020?ref_src=twsrc





