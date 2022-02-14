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Smart Dust in the News - Surveillance Admission
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173 views • February 14, 2022
What can Smart Dust Do? How small is Smart Dust. Does Smart Dust Exist. What are these silver strands falling from the sky. What is up with witches and astro projections. Is this Lucifer's omnipresence system. Is this the fourth beast system rising with iron mixing with clay that is humans?
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Smart Dust in the News - Surveillance Admission
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Smart Dust in the News - Surveillance Admission
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