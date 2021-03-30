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Ep. 1865 The Twenty-Five Minute Case Against the on 2020 (and 2021) Insanity
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90 views • March 30, 2021
TomWoodsTV


The heroic Nick Hudson of Pandata.org (Pandemics -- Data and Analytics) recently spoke at an investment conference held by South Africa's BizNews.com and laid out the point-by-point case against the insanity.

Sponsor: BetterHelp

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liesmaskvaccineinsanitylockdowncovid-19tomwoodstv
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