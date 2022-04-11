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Former CDC Director: Bird Flu is the REAL Pandemic - C19 was just practice!
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197 views • April 11, 2022
ice.age.farmer.
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has stated that Bird Flu will jump to humans and be highly fatal in the coming "Great Pandemic," for which C19 was a mere warm-up.
FULL REPORT on Gates-funded gain-of-function research on weaponizing H5N1:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/08/bird-flu-the-next-pandemic/
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/09/fmr-cdc-director-bird-flu-is-the-real-pandemic-c19-was-just-practice/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QGWsey0yuXMU/
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has stated that Bird Flu will jump to humans and be highly fatal in the coming "Great Pandemic," for which C19 was a mere warm-up.
FULL REPORT on Gates-funded gain-of-function research on weaponizing H5N1:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/08/bird-flu-the-next-pandemic/
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/09/fmr-cdc-director-bird-flu-is-the-real-pandemic-c19-was-just-practice/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QGWsey0yuXMU/
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