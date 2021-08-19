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Dr. Sean Brooks to Ohio School Board: “The Vax Will Cause Your Death”!
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1591 views • August 19, 2021
"So let me explain what's going to happen to the people who have taken it – [they] are going to die in the next six months to three to five years, for three reasons..."
full transcript in PDF format available here -->
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Dr.%20Sean%20Brooks%20at%20SW
%20Ohio%20School%20Board%20Meeting%20-%20Transcript%208.18.21.pdf
full transcript in PDF format available here -->
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Dr.%20Sean%20Brooks%20at%20SW
%20Ohio%20School%20Board%20Meeting%20-%20Transcript%208.18.21.pdf
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